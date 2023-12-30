Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $350.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.29. The stock has a market cap of $220.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.