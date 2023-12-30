Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.99. 788,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 137,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.
