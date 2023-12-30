Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 334,959 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.