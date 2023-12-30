Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $349,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.42. The stock had a trading volume of 382,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,425. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.