Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.42. The stock had a trading volume of 382,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $167.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.46.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

