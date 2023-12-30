Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

