Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,234. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

