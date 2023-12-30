Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $109.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

