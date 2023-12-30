Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $109.37. The stock had a trading volume of 160,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,864. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $109.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

