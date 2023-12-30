Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 244,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,325 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 530,439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 228,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 228,089 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,094,000 after buying an additional 56,055 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. 2,617,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

