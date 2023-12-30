Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is O Connor Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.80. The company has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $347.19 and a one year high of $438.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

