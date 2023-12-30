Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $436.80. 4,376,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The company has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

