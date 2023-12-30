Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1,123.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. 3,074,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,204. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

