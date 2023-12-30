Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 160,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $237.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

