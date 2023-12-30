Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

