VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Up 170.3% in December

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a growth of 170.3% from the November 30th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VCI Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VCIG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 67,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,517. VCI Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Get VCI Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of VCI Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VCI Global in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VCI Global in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VCI Global in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VCI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VCI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.