Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

VNWTF stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

