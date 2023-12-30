Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. 25,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 639,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

