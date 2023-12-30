Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Down 71.6% in December

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter worth $37,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Verde Clean Fuels by 197.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 240,215 shares in the last quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

VGASW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,861. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

