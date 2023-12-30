Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.51 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

