Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 126,116 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 126,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $892,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,442,528.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 54,652 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $354,691.48.

On Thursday, December 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 456,923 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,953.43.

On Friday, December 15th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,985,000.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,507.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.68%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRCA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.