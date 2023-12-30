Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0474 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $10,292.29 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00172950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00648876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00389234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00228566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,396,672 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

