VerusCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,977.36 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $86.58 million and $11,977.36 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,109,223 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,106,491.86327226. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.15102172 USD and is down -10.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $12,627.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

