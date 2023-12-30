Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Down 79.3% in December

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIASP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a $0.7646 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

