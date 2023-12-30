Videndum Plc (OTCMKTS:VTEPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Videndum Plc (OTCMKTS:VTEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Videndum Stock Performance

Shares of VTEPF opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91. Videndum has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Get Videndum alerts:

Videndum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.