Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 154,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ VINC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. 280,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,288. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vincerx Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 8.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 426,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 260,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.