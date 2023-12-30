Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vinci Trading Up 0.3 %

VCISY opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. Vinci has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.2781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.