Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 67,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 534,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.