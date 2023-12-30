Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
