Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

