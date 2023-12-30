Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vivendi Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

