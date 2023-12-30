VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in December

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.