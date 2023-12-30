Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Vyant Bio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Free Report) by 405,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Vyant Bio Stock Performance

Shares of VYNT opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.