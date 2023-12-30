W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $64.81. 1,285,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.88.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Get Our Latest Report on W. P. Carey

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.