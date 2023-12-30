Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $364,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.25 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.