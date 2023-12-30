Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Lowers Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after acquiring an additional 429,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after buying an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

