Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

