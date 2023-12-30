Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $426.65

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $426.65 and last traded at $426.65, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.20.

Watsco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.54.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

About Watsco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

