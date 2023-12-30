Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in December

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEG Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. WEG has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

