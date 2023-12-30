Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,040 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $481,554,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $348,759,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $267,182,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $285.05 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $288.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.98 and its 200 day moving average is $233.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total value of $3,864,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,751,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,966,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

