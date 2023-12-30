West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading Down 1.4%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

West African Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

West African Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.