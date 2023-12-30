West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,825 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 346,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,190,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,040,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. 288,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $99.38.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
