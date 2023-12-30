West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,825 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 346,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,190,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,040,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. 288,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $99.38.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.