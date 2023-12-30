West Branch Capital LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. 6,899,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,151,547. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

