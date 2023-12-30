West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sempra by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.