Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 37.0% in December

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 126,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HYI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 49,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.