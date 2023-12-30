Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Down 63.8% in December

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the November 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.49.
Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 748.02%.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Uranium & Vanadium
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.