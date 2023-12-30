WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WestRock

WestRock Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.