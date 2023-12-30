WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the November 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WH Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $12.91 on Friday. WH Group has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.
WH Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.