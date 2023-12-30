Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.33. 1,312,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 758,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knighthead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $125,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 11.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.