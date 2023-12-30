Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.33. 1,312,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 758,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.11.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
