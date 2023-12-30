Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 1,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

