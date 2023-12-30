WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.87

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 48716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,810.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

